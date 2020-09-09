1st VP congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

Also on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the President of Tajikistan to offer him and the people of the country congratulations on the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In this message, he expressed hope that in the light of good understanding and joint efforts, Iran and Tajikistan will witness more effective steps taken for the development and strengthening of mutual relations in order to reduce the effects of the global crisis created under the coronavirus pandemic on the relations between the two friend countries.

