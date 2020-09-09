  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2020, 2:50 AM

1st VP congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

1st VP congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – In a Wednesday message to the PM Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri sent offered the country congratulations on the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Also on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the President of Tajikistan to offer him and the people of the country congratulations on the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In this message, he expressed hope that in the light of good understanding and joint efforts, Iran and Tajikistan will witness more effective steps taken for the development and strengthening of mutual relations in order to reduce the effects of the global crisis created under the coronavirus pandemic on the relations between the two friend countries.

HJ/IRN84033209

News Code 163327

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News