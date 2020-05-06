Iran records 1,680 new cases, 78 deaths on Wednesday

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that 78 patients lost their lives in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 6,418.

Some 1,680 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the country in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of infections at 101,650, he added.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,735 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 81,587 were declared recovered.

So far, 931,275 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 258,000 with over 3.7 million known cases of infection and more than 1.2 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

