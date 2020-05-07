Iran receives medical cargo purchased from France

Director of Bazargan Customs office Sadeq Namdar informed on Thursday that it is the seventh medical cargo delivered to Iran through the northwestern Iranian border market.

The medical cargo includes antiserum, lab tools, and medical equipment, Namdar said.

He added that the latest medical cargo is worth about 5.2 million euros.

Meanwhile, he said that the first medical cargo Iran bought was from Germany. The cargo's weight was 26 tons and was delivered to Iran 35 days ago via the Sarisu border market.

Iran like other world countries has been fighting against the deadly coronavirus.

Iranian knowledge-based companies have produced a lot of equipment for treating coronavirus, and Iran is able to export them to other countries.

Producing ICU and the CCU equipment, CT-scan machines, coronavirus diagnostic kits, disinfectants, and 6 million masks a day are among the outstanding measures taken by knowledge-based firms.

Iranian health ministry, in Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, announced its agreement with exports of anti-coronavirus products that are not needed domestically.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari announced on May 2 that if the Ministry of Health issues the permit to export the equipment, Iran can export medical equipment in the field of treating coronavirus to other countries.

“As Iran has progressed in flattening the COVID19 curve, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif promised to supply all countries in need with COVID19-related devices and equipment,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, with the hashtag #StrongerTogether.

