China donates medical aid to W. Azarbaijan in battling COVID-19

Javad Aghazadeh in an interview with Mehr news agency said that the consignment has been donated by the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China’s Guangzhou to West Azarbaijan University of Medical Sciences in order to combat COVID-19.

This consignment includes 550 isolated gowns, 40 protective overalls, 13,900 three-layer face masks, 30 fever [body temperature] measuring sets and 40 N95 face masks as well as 400 medical spectacles, the chancellor added.

Turning to the latest situation of people infected by coronavirus in this province, he added, “according to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, none of cities of this province are in white zone situation as specified by the government.”

According to the latest statistics, death toll from coronavirus in this province increased by 174 while 1,480 people have recovered from the disease.

