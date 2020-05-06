Iran ready to assist all nations in need to contain COVID-19

“As Iran has progressed in flattening the COVID19 curve, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif promised to supply all countries in need with COVID19-related devices and equipment,” Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, with the hashtag #StrongerTogether.

“As a gesture of solidarity, Iran has sent medical items to Afghanistan, Lebanon and Germany recently. Iran will keep lending a helping hand to nations in need,” he added.

The Islamic Republic has reached such a level of self-sufficiency in producing the devices that it can now export them to most countries across the world.

An Iranian consignment comprising 40,000 coronavirus test kits was dispatched from Tehran to Germany on Tuesday morning. The country has sent its coronavirus test kits to various countries by the present time. Another consignment including 15 ventilators, 5,000 test kits, 6,000 face mask, 2,000 medical gloves, and other medical equipment was delivered to Lebanon on Monday.

The novel virus that can cause a potentially fatal respiratory infection called COVID-19 has killed more than 258,000 people worldwide, including 6,300-plus in Iran. It first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

