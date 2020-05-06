  1. Economy
Butane production capacity up 100% in SP phases 17, 18

TEHRAN, May 6 (MNA) – The Director of Refinery No. 7 of South Pars Gas Complex said on Tue. that phases 17 and 18 of the Complex have increased butane production capacity up by 100 percent.

Hassan Asa’adi told IRNA that the most distinguished and salient achievement of the refinery in last year [ended March 20, 2020] was the production of ethane, propane, and butane, as well as complete overhaul.

Asa’adi went on to say that propane production increased by 71% in phases 17 and 18 last year [ended March 20, 2020].

Butane production in phases 17 and 18 of South Pars Complex has doubled in the current year, he highlighted.

Phases 17 and 18 of South Pars Gas Field were inaugurated in the past few years, he said, adding, “these phases have played a leading role in increasing production and removing limitations in relevant field.”

