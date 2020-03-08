Last platform of SP phase 13 installed on offshore spot

Payam Motamed, the operator of phase 13 of developing South Pars informed that the installment weighs about 2,500 tons.

Platform 13C, along with 13A, were loaded at Sadra yard in the southwestern province of Bushehr to be shipped toward their designated offshore place, in early February.

According to Motamed, the physical progress of the structure stands at more than 98 percent and it has been designed and built totally by Iranian experts and the major parts and equipment have been supplied by domestic producers.

The first platform of phase 13 (namely 13B) was installed on its designated offshore spot in early December 2018 and the mentioned platform along with the second one (13D) became operational in late January 2019.

Phase 13 of the South Pars field is aimed at the production of 56 mcm of gas, 75,000 barrels of gas condensate and 400 tons of sulfur per day in addition to one million tons of ethane and one million tons of propane and butane per annum.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

MNA/IRN83705434