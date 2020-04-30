Installation of SP Platform 11B due to complete by June

According to Shana, Rasoul Fallahnejad said on Thursday that the SPD11B platform would be loaded from the yard of Naft Sazeh Qeshm (NSQ), adding the wellhead jacket of the platform and its accessories were loaded on an LB90 barge.

He said the jacket was 1,200 tons and was loaded by push-pull method.

Once operational, the platform will drill 12 offshore wells in phase 11 of the massive gas field.

Petropars is developing the project after its partners, Total and CNPCI, pulled out of the project due to the US sanctions.

The project aims to generate 2 billion cubic feet of rich gas, and transfer it to existing South Pars refineries and use the refinery's processing capacity.

MNA/SHANA