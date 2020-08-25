SP gas condensate production vol. up 87%: CEO

Hadi Hashemzadeh Farhang broke the news on Tue. in an interview with IRNA and added, “with the launch of Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR), this significant production growth is considered as an important achievement for the country.”

Development of South Pars Gas Field is currently underway, he said, adding, “as the first refinery, Persian Gulf Star Gas Condensate Refinery is designed based on gas condensate feed with the capacity of 360,000 barrels per day [including units for distillation, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), catalytic conversion, naphtha refining, isomerization, kerosene and gas refining] with the aim of producing gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and jet fuel.”

The refinery has been constructed in the vicinity of Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery, he added.

The feed required for this refinery is provided by a pipeline as long as more than 485 km from South Pars gas refineries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, CEO of South Pars Gas Company revealed 99 percent increase in sulfur production and stated, “this increase in production of sulfur is also very important in various uses and exports.”

The development of South Pars Gas Field in recent years has had many achievements for the country, so the increase in production of gas condensates along with development of other sectors of oil industry has led to the significant growth of various products and high profitability in this industry.

MA/IRN83920775