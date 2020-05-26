Indonesia's embassy distributes special packages amid outbreak

"Simultaneously, on May 22, 2020, the Indonesian Embassy in Tehran distributed COVID-19 logistic packages to all Indonesian citizens who stay in 8 cities in Iran, such as in Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, Gorgan, Mashhad, Karaj, Qazvin and Kermanshah. For the next phase, the Embassy will distribute the packages to some Indonesian Ship crews in Bandar Abbas and around it," the embassy announced in a statement.

"The distribution is as the third stage of assistance and as one of the efforts of the Indonesian Government to protect its Citizen in Iran during the outbreak of the pandemic of COVID-19. Previously, the Embassy also distributed health equipment (masks, disinfectants and hand sanitizers), organizing the Rapid and Swab Tests of COVID-19 for Indonesian citizens, especially those who stay in the red zone such as in Tehran and those who will return to Indonesia."

All Indonesian citizens were very excited to receive the package containing Indonesian food products, especially for those who could not return to Indonesia because of the COVID-19 pandemic or those who could not get together with other Indonesian citizens for halal bi halal that is usually held on Eid’ul-Fitr every year at Wisma Indonesia. The Company of Mayora Indah Tbk. participated in this activity."

MAH/PR