Intl. Conf. on Intifada urges freedom of Palestinian prisoners

Condemning the Israeli regime's act of jailing Palestinians and the regime's hostile and inhumane measures in Palestine, the secretariat noted that the US, via its proposed Deal of Century, has shown Zionists a green light for such crimes in the country and is thus Zionists' partner in this regard.

According to the statement, of the total 5,000 prisoners, 130 ones are children and 700 ones are ill, while 300 ones are patients with chronicle diseases and cancer.

Some 50 of these prisoners have been in jail for more than 20 years, the same statement confirmed.

It, meanwhile, urged all Islamic countries and international bodies to take required measures for the release of the Palestinian prisoners amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In similar remarks, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Friday that continuation of Gaza siege by the Israeli regime and the anti-Iran sanctions by the US reveal the true anti-human nature of those regimes.

In a telephone conversation with Head of Politburo of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Esmail Haniyah on April 17, Larijani said that at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Zionist regime’s continuation of its belligerent acts is enough to prove its anti-human nature.

He noted that the post-corona world can be seized as an opportunity to reconsider the rights of nations and restore human identities, adding that the arrogant powers must learn from the human crises to change their behaviors.

Larijani reiterated the Islamic Republic’s support to the oppressed people of Palestine and their rights.

The Iranian official called on the Palestinian nation to maintain their unity and use their legal and human capacities against criminal acts of the Zionists.

Back on April 10 and in a telephone conversation with Haniyeh, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi named Gaza the 'biggest prison in the world.'

MNA/IRN83755393