Oman sends humanitarian cargo to Iran amid COVID-19 battle

The 40-tons batch, comprised of sanitary items as well as medical equipment and medicine, arrived in Iran on Friday to help the country contain the pandemic.

The Central bank of Iran has allocated at least 250 million euros to import medicine and medical equipment required to fight the coronavirus.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, 106,220 people have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in Iran, of whom 6,589 have died and 85,064 have recovered from the disease.

More than four million people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 276,000.

