Iran getting prepared to commence exports of anti-coronavirus medical equipment: VP

"By the ever-increasing products of Iranian knowledge-based companies, i.e. coronavirus test kits, ventilators and etc., we are getting prepared to commence exports of such products to the world," he said.

He added that the manufactured products have received the required international certificates and Iran is able to export them to European countries.

Sattari also noted that, under Covid-19 outbreak, Iran fully relies on domestic production of face masks, disinfectors and hand sanitizers.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would be willing to send ventilators to Iran to help treat coronavirus patients.

In reaction to Donald Trump’s remark, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US should stop interfering in the affairs of other nations, especially Iran.

In a Sunday tweet, Zarif wrote, “Iran will be EXPORTING ventilators in a few months, @realdonaldtrump.”

“All you need to do is stop interfering in the affairs of other nations; mine especially,” he added.

“And believe me; we do not take advice from ANY American politician,” stressed the Iranian diplomat.

