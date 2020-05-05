Talks underway between Iran, Turkey over reopening borders

For this purpose, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum conferred with Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Customs and Trade Riza Tuna Turagay on Mon. in a conversation via videoconference.

The two sides discussed the promotion of trade, removal of restrictions ahead of transit of trade goods between the two countries and also reopening of trade borders during the pandemic.

They also emphasized the need for broadening friendly ties and the significance of bilateral trade and economic relations.

TPOI Head Zadboum pointed to the measures taken by Iran during the spread of coronavirus to ensure health and safety of commercial cargo, the establishment of disinfectant facilities and full observance of personal health on exporting goods to neighboring Turkey and called on Turkish side for reopening borders between the two countries through observing health and hygienic protocols.

For his part, Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Customs and Trade Riza Tuna Turagay stressed the significance of trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “officials at Turkish Ministry of Trade are trying to reopen the trade borders between Iran and Turkey as soon as possible and this important issue will happen in very near future.”

