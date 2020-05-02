  1. Technology
Iran able to export medical equipment in field of treating coronavirus: VP Sattari

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that knowledge-based companies have produced a lot of equipment for the treating coronavirus, and Iran is able to export them to other countries.

Knowledge-based companies have made great strides in the field of medical equipment and health care, said Sattari on Sunday.

Producing ICU and the CCU equipment, CT-scan machines, coronavirus diagnostic kits, disinfectants, and 6 million masks a day are among the outstanding measures taken by knowledge-based firms, he added.

Sattari noted if the Ministry of Health issues the permit to export the equipment, Iran can export medical equipment in the field of treating coronavirus to other countries.

