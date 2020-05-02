Iran able to export medical equipment in field of treating coronavirus: VP Sattari

Knowledge-based companies have made great strides in the field of medical equipment and health care, said Sattari on Sunday.

Producing ICU and the CCU equipment, CT-scan machines, coronavirus diagnostic kits, disinfectants, and 6 million masks a day are among the outstanding measures taken by knowledge-based firms, he added.

Sattari noted if the Ministry of Health issues the permit to export the equipment, Iran can export medical equipment in the field of treating coronavirus to other countries.

MNA/IRN 83772681