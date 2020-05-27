Iran exports face mask production machinery to Denmark: Sattari

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari revealed the news while speaking in a session of Strategic Headquarters for Implementing Comprehensive Scientific Outline of Iran on Wednesday.

He also noted that the country has already exported coronavirus diagnostic kits to some countries.

Iran exported the first batch of test kits to Germany in early May. Iranian authorities say exports of diagnostic applications from Iran to other countries is a sign of success for home-grown efforts to fight the pandemic.

Also, the test kits are becoming increasingly popular as several more countries are placing bulk orders for the diagnostic tools, according to Mehdi Qalenoei, a deputy head of the Iranian presidency’s office for scientific affairs. He said in early May that Iranian companies are set to export serological test kits to eight more countries after a first successful shipment was made to Germany.

MA/4935619