13% of world articles on coronavirus published by Iran: VP

He added that in the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2020), the number of the Iranian scientific articles registered a growth of eight percent.

Sattari made the remarks during his visit to Qazvin province.

On June 30, Sattari announced that two human vaccines for treating the novel coronavirus are ready to be unveiled and three other ones will be ready by the end of the current year (March 2021).

Iranian knowledge-based firms have started manufacturing coronavirus test kits and they have received approval from eight countries to export their products.

Iran presently has a production capacity of manufacturing 1 million serology test kits per day and monthly production of 1.5 million of C-Creative Protein (CPR) test kits. Of the said amount, a part is domestically used and the rest is exported.

Iran exports corona diagnostic kits at the condition that the country heavily needed to these kits at the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19 but with the cooperation of knowledge-based companies, not only Iran’s requirement to these kits have been met, but also suitable ways have been provided for the country in export of these kits.

