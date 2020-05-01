  1. Politics
May 1, 2020, 11:30 AM

US 'hopeful' to extend arms embargo on Iran

US 'hopeful' to extend arms embargo on Iran

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) –Despite oppositions form some UNSC members the US is 'hopeful' to be able to extend an arms embargo on Iran.

According to Reuters, the United States is "hopeful" the UN Security Council will extend an arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October, a top US State Department envoy said on Thursday, despite a key Russian official signaling that Moscow opposed such a move.

Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, said the United States had drafted a Security Council resolution on the issue, which would need nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.

Some diplomats say the United States would likely struggle to get Iranian allies Russia and China to allow an arms embargo extension. But Hook repeatedly disagreed during a news conference, saying: "We are hopeful."

PY/PR

News Code 158212

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News