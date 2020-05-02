World’s top war initiator so worried about Iran: Zarif

In a Saturday tweet, Zarif wrote, “The US has long been the world's top military spender, arms seller, war initiator & instigator and Conflict profiteer.”

“Yet @SecPompeo is apparently so worried about Iran—a huge US arms customer till 1979—that he's pouring weapons all over the globe,” he added.

In his Twitter account, the Iranian foreign minister also released a video clip titled ‘#UnitedStatesOfArms’ ​​showing the process of sending US weapons to other parts of the world.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US unilaterally withdrew last year, a UN ban on weapons sales to Tehran will end in October 2020.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

He also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

