Iran deplores US for contemptuous treatment of intl. law

“The US is mocking the international laws by breaching the UNSCR2231 and bullying other countries,” Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Friday, addressing a virtual meeting of the UNSC on the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War on European soil.

The envoy pointed to the US’s withdrawal from various international treaties, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers that the Security Council has endorsed in the form of Resolution 2231 - citing such actions as clear modern-day instances of “systematic contempt” for international law that have endangered multilateralism across the world.

“Such policies have posed a challenge to multilateralism and jeopardized countries’ collective interests,” he said

The United States unilaterally and illegally left the JCPOA in May 2018 and began reinforcing the sanctions that the deal had lifted. Washington has also been threatening other countries into toeing its sanction line and break their trade ties with the Islamic Republic.

Takht-e Ravanchi said the UN was established as a center to be used by countries to coordinate their attempts to resolve international problems.

However, the US and some countries have undermined the world body’s credibility through their contempt and contravention of the international law, and resorting to inhumane measures such as sanctions, to which their foreign policy has become addicted, the official stated.

The Iranian envoy called for the reinforcement of the rule of law across the world as well as international cooperation and interaction as a means of doing away with the challenges that multilateralism has been faced with.

