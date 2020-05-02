Tehran's response will be harsh if Iran arms embargo extended

"Members of the UN security council and the JCPOA are fully aware that extension of Iran's arms embargo will have tough consequences, which will go above the JCPOA and may put regional stability and security at risk," he warned, "Extending the embargo is against the previously made agreements and will entail Iran's harsh response."

"The farther we go we are faced with more instability in US' behaviors, both in its domestic policies and its foreign relations," he said.

Rabeie noted that the US must understand that international relations and treaties are not its toys.

"You are making a big mistake. Other countries are not toys and they are committed to their made agreements," he said referring to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.

He underlined that Iran will consider the extension of its arms embargo a sign for the US' bullying policies and its abuse of international treaties.

The spokesperson added that "we will continue talks with the UN security council and JCPOA parties as far as we have found they do not agree with the US policies."

The only legal way for the US to have a word about the JCPOA is its return to the deal, he noted.

He assured that the US will not reach its targets.

Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, said on Friday the United States had drafted a Security Council resolution on the issue, which would need nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US unilaterally withdrew last year, a UN ban on weapons sales to Tehran will end in October 2020.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

MNA/TSN2255455