US trying to prevent Iran from being role model for freedom-seekers

Referring to the remarks of US officials and the efforts of foreign media to downplay the achievements of the IRGC in launching the Noor-1 satellite, Qassem Habibzadeh said in an interview with Mehr News Agency that they want to downplay the achievements of the Iranian nation, thereby preventing Iran from being a role model for the world's freedom-seeking nations.

He added that they have been obstructing the progress of the Iranian nation by maximum pressure and sanctions for 41 years, but they are still facing eye-catching achievements of Iran.

For this reason, the US is doing its best to downplay Iran's achievements in order to be able to continue its illegitimate interests in the region, he said.

In reaction to the successful launch of the first military satellite by IRGC, US President Donald Trump said that Washington is closely monitoring Iran.

The US officials also threatened Iran with military attacks after an encounter in the Persian Gulf with IRGC Navy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

MNA/ 4914002