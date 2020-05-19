Iran urges US to end occupation of Syria under disguise of fighting terrorism

Foreign forces, which Syrian government considers their presence in this country illegal, should leave the country and the United States should end its occupation of Syria under the mask of fighting terrorism.

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting of United Nations Security Council [UNSC] held via video conference with the topic of ‘Syria’ and added, “I repeat the longstanding position of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again that Syrian crisis should be resolved through the political means.”

Syria’s sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria must be fully respected, he said, adding, “accordingly, all foreign forces, whose presence is not authorized by the Syrian government, should leave the Syrian land and territory.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN termed the Zionist regime’s aggression against Syria as a clear and blatant violation of international law and UN Charter and emphasized, “in contrast, Syrian government has the sovereign right to decide how and when to use its inherent right to self- or collective-defense.”

“We also emphasize that Israeli’s occupation of Golan Heights is illegal and recognition of the United States from annexation of the Golan Heights to Israel is null and void, “Takht-Ravanchi added.

