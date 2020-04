Mohammad Feiz said that the exemptions are being granted to recover the negative effects of the spread of coronavirus and prevent the shortage of such items in the member states of the union.

The exemptions started since April 1 and will continue till June 30, he added.

Feiz expressed hope that the exemptions will lead to an increase in exports as well as a surge in production amid tough US sanctions on Iran and the coronavirus outbreak.

