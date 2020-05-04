KRG’s Sartak-Pishta border crossing reopens with Iran amid pandemic

Iraq reopened its 3rd border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran which had been closed for more than two months due to the pandemic, informed resources reported.

Transit at two sides of the border is underway through observing necessary health protocols and also corona terms and conditions naturally.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government also reopened its two border crossings with Iran on April 21, 28, 2020.

In addition to the aforementioned three border crossings, Iraq’s KRG has seven other border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran, a total of which were shut down due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and Iraq.

MA/IRN83774534