Iran, Turkmenistan emphasize developing bilateral coop.

Speaking in a telephone conversation on Wed., the two presidents pointed to the historical and cultural commonalities of the two nations as well as friendly and expanding relations of the two countries in various field including trade and economy and emphasized the need for expanding ties and cooperation to ensure interests of the two nations.

While congratulating each other on the holy month of Ramadan, the two presidents agreed to return the trend of economic cooperation to the previous condition and to establish trade exchanges in joint borders with full observance of healthcare and hygienic protocols.

Elsewhere in their remarks, the two sides referred to the problems and difficulties that the coronavirus outbreak has brought about for most countries in the world and stressed the need for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the pandemic.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, for his part, pointed to the achievements and successes gained by his country in the fight against coronavirus and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide Turkmenistan with fruitful experiences gained in this field.”

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow referred to Iran’s position in trade and economic relations in the region and added, “development of friendly ties and cooperation in tandem with the mutual respect with friend countries the especially Islamic Republic of Iran is a priority for Turkmenistan.”

