Rouhani, Imran Khan stress cooperation in COVID-19 battle

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Rouhani and Imran Khan referred to the spread of coronavirus in many countries and the problems it has made for governments and nations, underlining the need to develop regional and international cooperation and sharing experiences between the two countries in the fight against the pandemic.

The two sides also stressed the need to reactivate borders and border markets and strengthen trade ties by following health guidelines.

They also condemned any prejudice and pressure against Muslims and expressed their support in this regard.

Rouhani praised Pakistan's stance on opposing US sanctions against Iran and expressed hope that the two countries would further develop their trade and economic ties.

He said that the reopening of border markets of the two countries with full observance of health protocols as contributing to the development of trade and economic relations between Tehran and Islamabad and added, "We are interested in exchanging goods and trade with Pakistan as well as with some neighboring countries from the borders.”

Congratulating the Pakistani government and people on the holy month of Ramadan, the president expressed hope that the two countries' joint agreements would be implemented and operationalized in favor of the two nations.

The Pakistani prime minister, for his part, emphasized the development and deepening of relations with Iran, especially economic and trade cooperation, and welcomed the resumption of trade activities on the borders of the two countries and the activity of border markets by observing health protocols, saying, "The two countries' trade exchanges will greatly help Pakistan's economy, which has been affected by coronavirus.”

Imran Khan also condemned the US imposition of sanctions and increased economic pressure on Iran in the difficult situation that the world is facing with coronavirus, adding, "I consider it my duty to support Iran in the face of US illegal actions."

MNA/4912825