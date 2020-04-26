Iran, Venezuela discuss cooperation in COVID-19 battle

During a video conference between Iran’s Vice-minister of Health Mohsen Asadi Lari and Venezuela’s Vice-minister of Comprehensive Health María Gabriela Miquilareno on Sunday, the two sides exchanged experiences, clinical protocols and COVID-19 preventive measures in the context of the World Health Organization’s recommendations and the unilateral coercive measures illegally imposed on both countries by the US government.

The meeting was held following the agreements reached by the Iranian and Venezuelan presidents, Hassan Rouhani and Nicolás Maduro, during the telephone conversation they held on April 13.

During the telephone conversation held by Presidents Maduro and Rouhani, they agreed to strengthen their countries’ historical, comprehensive, cooperation ties in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for the global economy.

Venezuela’s and Iran’s presidents also reiterated their will to cooperate and jointly face coronavirus, and guarantee effective communication between their countries’ scientific experts.

As of Sunday, a total of 90,481 people were tested positive with the novel coronavirus in Iran, of whom 5,710 have died and 69,657 have recovered.

MNA/4910185