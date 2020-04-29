Erzurum mun. ready to send medical aid to Urmia to fight coronavirus: official

Mehmet Sekmen announced his readiness to send medical aid to the neighboring Iranian city during a video chat with Urmia mayor Mohammad Hazratpour on Wednesday.

Erzurum and Urmia are sister cities and need to share experiences to battle the pandemic, he said.

Explaining the measures taken by Erzurum Municipality to control coronavirus, he added that the coronavirus is expected to be brought under control in Erzurum by the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Urmia mayor Mohammad Hazratpour, for his part, briefed Erzurum mayor on the measures taken by Urmia municipality to contain the coronavirus in this city.

One of the main obstacles in the way of Iran to fight coronavirus is the US unilateral sanctions on the country, he added.

As of Tuesday, 92,584cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Iran, of whom 5,877have died, while 72,439 have recovered.

MNA/IRN 83768908