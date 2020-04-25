Zarif holds phone talk with Qatari counterpart

The two foreign ministers congratulated each other on the start of Ramadan.

They also exchanged views on Afghanistan affairs and the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the formation of a government in the country.

Zarif and Al Thani met in January in Tehran, where they discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar and the most important regional and international developments, particularly the new conditions in Iraq as well as the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

Under the coronavirus outbreak, Qatar has delivered three consignments of medical aid to Iran to help the country with fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.

MNA/