13-ton cargo of laboratory diagnostic equipment arrives Iran from France

Head of Bazargan Customs Administration Sadeq Namdar said on Wednesday that the consignment weighed 13,292 kilograms of pharmaceutical items, including laboratory products, laboratory diagnostic equipment (blood serum) was delivered to Iran.

It was loaded from France and entered the country through the Sari Su border market in Mako, with the agreement of the border managers of Iran and Turkey, he added.

The value of these pharmaceutical items sent from France is 1.495 million euros, he noted.

The first cargo of medicine purchased from Germany that weighed 26 tons arrived in the same market 28 days ago, said Namdar.

