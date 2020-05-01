7-ton cargo of medicinal items arrives Iran from Spain

Head of Bazargan Customs Administration Sadeq Namdar said on Friday that the consignment weighed 7,430 kilograms of medicines, including the Noradrenaline ampoule for treat hypertension and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and Linezolid for skin infections was delivered to Iran.

It was loaded from Spain and entered the country through the Sari Su border market in Mako, with the agreement of the border managers of Iran and Turkey, he added.

The value of these medicinal items sent from Spain to Iran is 495,840 euros, Namdar said.

According to the head of Bazargan customs administration, the first cargo of medicine purchased from Germany that weighed 26 tons worth around 259,000 euros arrived in the same market 30 days ago.

On Wednesday, Iran also received a consignment of pharmaceutical items, including laboratory products, laboratory diagnostic equipment (blood serum) from France, via Sari Su border -- Iran’s transit gate to Europe.

