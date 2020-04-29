Qatar sends 4th batch of humanitarian aid to Iran

The cargo, consisting of 16 tons of medical equipment and supplies, follows directives from Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, according to Qatar News Agency.

The Persian Gulf country has also sent virus aid to Algeria, Palestine, Italy, Lebanon, Gaza, Tunisia, Nepal, and Rwanda.

Qatar’s third medical cargo, consisting of 15 tons of medical equipment, including surgical masks and hygienic and disinfectant products, arrived in Iran on April 24.

The aid will be supplied to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters for distributing in healthcare centers and hospitals in the country.

Over 3.14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 218,000 have died around the world. Iran has so far registered 92,584, of whom 5,877 have died and 72,439 have recovered.

