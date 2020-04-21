India, China to send two anti-corona drugs to Iran this week: official

He made the remarks on Tue. in an interview with MNA correspondent and said, “these aid packages include 1,000 Ribavirin medicines and 500 ACTEMRA ampules which will arrive in the country by the end of current week.”

The mentioned consignments have been purchased from India and China, he said, adding, “earlier, one humanitarian medical aid had been imported into the country from China.”

Recently, a pharmaceutical consignment, TAMIFLU capsule, has recently been imported into the country and was distributed among people, he continued.

Turning to the production of disinfectants in the country, he said, “domestic companies are producing disinfectants with their utmost power in a way that 5,000 to 10,000 liters of solution are produced daily in the country.”

CEO of Medical Procurement Organization of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) added, “with the coordination made, 500,000 sanitary and hygienic packages will be distributed by the Red Crescent Society’s Volunteers Organization among the needy families in coming days.”

MNA/ 4905156