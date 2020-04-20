Cooperation, friendship among countries, only way for regional security

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Mon. and said, “I emphasize that security and stability of the region has no other way but cooperation and friendship between regional countries with one another.”

While stressing cooperation of regional countries to combat the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Rouhani added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements and experiences in this field and is ready to transfer its experiences to friend countries such as Kuwait.”

He seized this opportunity to appreciate the unflinching efforts of Emir of Kuwait for stable conditions in the region and added, “I stress that there is no other way to ensure security and stability in the region but cooperation and friendship of regional countries with one another.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran still is ready for collective cooperation to ensure security and stability in the region and the world as well as to fight the novel coronavirus in the today’s sensitive situation, he said, adding, “we expect Kuwait, as friend country, should adopt its position on the regional issues and also wrong behavior of the United States.”

Rouhani termed relations between Islamic Republic of Iran Kuwait ‘friendly and amicable’ and added, “we are interested in more broadening this friendly and intimate ties between the two countries and Iran is ready to develop cooperation with Kuwait in all fields.”

President Rouhani also congratulated the government and people of Kuwait on the advent of Holy Month of Ramadan.

For his part, Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah said. “today, all of us are in a difficult situation and we need to work together and strengthen bilateral ties in order to overcome this difficult situation.”

Emir of Kuwait welcomed a plan presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran for providing security of the region entitled “Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE)”.

He appreciated Iran’s behavior and logical stance of the country on important regional and international issues and welcomed the proposal of transferring Iran’s experiences to his country in the fight against coronavirus and stressed promoting and deepening ties in all fields.

He also congratulated Iranian people and government on the advent of Holy Month of Ramadan.

