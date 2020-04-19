Pres. Rouhani urges economy min. to provide employment plan, compatible with corona

In this meeting, Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr. Saeed Namaki submitted a comprehensive report on the recovery of coronavirus patients in the country and said, “with the drastic measures taken, the number of patients recovered from coronavirus disease increased while the death toll decreased significantly in the country.”

President Rouhani seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the medical staff in the fight against COVID-19 and said, “we hope that the death toll, caused by the novel coronavirus, will decline gradually in the country.”

Corona is a disease but unemployment is a great risk that can have negative consequences in economic sector of the country, Rouhani stressed.

