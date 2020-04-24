Rouhani urges Health Min. to research on re-opening religious sites during Ramadan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke with Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki by telephone on Friday and said, "The reopening of religious sites, holy shrines and mosques with full observance of health principles is one government's key concerns.”

Referring to the spiritual atmosphere and enthusiasm of the country's pious and faithful people to attend religious places during the holy month of Ramadan and benefit from the spiritual blessings of this month, the President said, "One of the great aspirations of the government is to reopen religious places for the people to attend congregations.”

Rouhani praised the support, cooperation and jihadist efforts of religious circles and youth in mosques in this situation and the provision of health services to the people, emphasizing, "We must continue to provide information on the need to observe health protocols in various environments.”

The President continued, "Dear people should pay attention to the fact that the slogan of "Stay at Home" is still in place, and they only have to travel to do the necessary things.”

Rouhani also referred to the need to strengthen knowledge-based companies and the focus of the Ministry of Health to develop cooperation with this sector in the production of antibody tests, and ordered to use all capacities and facilities and all efficient experts in the country.”

The President also instructed the Minister of Health and Medical Education to provide a detailed report on the situation in provinces around the country in the fight against coronavirus to be reviewed at the meeting of the heads of the committees of National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus tomorrow and used to make the necessary decisions.

Namaki, Minister of Health and Medical Education, also presented a report on the latest situation of management and treatment of COVID-19 and said, "A committee will be set up to look into the reopening of religious sites and report to the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.”

MNA/President.ir