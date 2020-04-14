Anti-Iran sanctions amid COVID-19 battle sign of US 'state terrorism'

“By keeping the anti-Iran sanctions amid the pandemic crisis, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide, the US has committed a crime against humanity,” Sultanov said in a talk with IRNA published on Tuesday.

“While all countries in the world must work together in this critical situation, the United States is not only not cooperating, but is also hampering others’ cooperation with those who oppose Washington’s policies,” he said.

He urged the international community to rush to the aid of Iran, Venezuela and some other countries that have been targeted by the US sanctions.

Sultanov noted that the US sanctions on Iran have also increased the Islamic nations’ hatred toward the White House leaders.

He then called on the Islamic countries to take the lead in helping Iran fight the coronavirus disease and support it against Washington's anti-humanitarian policies.

According to Sultanvo, the continuation of US sanctions on Iran will definitely hurt Washington's global image.

"Washington, unable to impose its unilateral policies on other countries, has turned to sanction other nations, but, in fact, this will be to the detriment of the US and will create an international mistrust against it," Sultanvo said.

“Unfortunately, the sanctions have become an inseparable part of the US foreign policy, and it is using the tool to hit the countries with independent policies, such as Iran and Russia,” he added.

Sultanov further urged international organizations to put the US under pressure to change its policies toward Iran.

While the Islamic Republic is battling the fast-spreading outbreak, the Trump administration refuses to ease up its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, which were reinstated in 2018 after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

Iran says US "medical terrorism" against Iranians through imposing toughest-ever sanctions on the country is leading to a "humanitarian catastrophe" as it makes it “impossible” for ordinary people to have access to essential drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, a total of 73,303 were infected by the new coronavirus as of Monday, of whom 4,585 had lost their lives to the deadly virus.

