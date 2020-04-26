German MP calls for a new nuclear agreement with Iran

As Die Welt newspaper reported on Sunday, the German official regarded it vital to start a new agreement that is broader and also addresses regional stability issues.

He claimed that "the purpose of the nuclear deal was to prevent Iran's nuclear weapons capability. After the United States has unilaterally withdrawn from the agreement, Iran is now threatening to do just that."

The future of the Iranian nuclear deal was called into question after the United States’ unilateral pullout on May 8, 2018, and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions imposed on Tehran. Iran argues that all other participants, Europeans in the first place, ignore some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless.

Due to this, Iran began the process of stage-by-stage suspension of its commitments under the deal regarding uranium enrichment and research activities.

Iranian officials have repeatedly urged the EU and Spain to carry out their duties against the illegal measures of the US.

