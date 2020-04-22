  1. Politics
Dialogue with parties to nuclear deal continues: Ryabkov

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the dialogue between Russia and the parties on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) continues, although there are no face-to-face contacts.

"As for face-to-face contacts, there are no [such contacts] now. We continue the working dialogue with all the parties," he said when asked whether there were dates for contacts on Iran’s nuclear program, according to TASS.

The future of the Iranian nuclear deal was called into question after the United States’ unilateral pullout on May 8, 2018, and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions imposed on Tehran. Iran argues that all other participants, Europeans in the first place, ignore some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. Due to this, Iran began the process of stage-by-stage suspension of its commitments under the deal regarding uranium enrichment and research activities.

