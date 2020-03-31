US extends sanction waiver on Iran nuclear cooperation

The United States has allowed companies from Russia, China and Europe to continue their work at Iranian nuclear facilities without being subject to American sanctions, the US State Department announced on Monday.

The move will allow non-proliferation work to continue at the Arak heavy-water research reactor, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Tehran Research Reactor, and other nuclear facilities.

Current and former officials familiar with the matter said Pompeo had opposed extending the waivers, which are among the few remaining components of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that the administration had not cancelled, Aljazeera reported.

"We will continue to closely monitor all developments in Iran's nuclear programme and can adjust these restrictions at any time," Morgan Ortagus, US State Department spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Washington's overall policy towards Tehran has faced increasing criticism from opponents and Iranian authorities who say the US sanctions are hampering the country's efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Iranian authorities have urged other countries and the United Nations to call for the measures to be lifted, however, Washington has so far refused to lift any sanctions and has even ramped up its pressure campaign.

MNA/PR