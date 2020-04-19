82,211 infected by, 57,023 recover from coronavirus in Iran

Some 1,343 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 82,211 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour in his daily press conference.

He put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 87, which brings the total death toll to 5,118 in Iran.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesman, 57,023 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,456 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 341,662 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Jahanpour said.

As of Sunday, coronavirus has infected over 2.33 million people around the world, claiming the lives of 160,767 people. Close to 600,000 patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease so far.

MNA/IRN 83756616