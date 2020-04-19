COVID-19 claims over 160,000 lives worldwide

As of Sunday, coronavirus has infected over 2.33 million people around the world, claiming the lives of 160,767 people. Close to 600,000 patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease so far.

The number of deaths in the United States has exceeded 39,000, with the total cases of infection amounting to over 738,000.

The number of overall coronavirus cases in Spain rose to 194,416 on Saturday from, with the death reaching 20,630.

The Coronavirus deaths in Italy rose 23,227 on Saturday. The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 175,925 the third-highest global tally behind those of the US and Spain.

Turkey's health minister has said the country's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 82,329, overtaking neighboring Iran for the first time to register the highest total in the Middle East.

Iran reported 1,374 new cases and 73 more deaths on Saturday, increasing the total number of infections to 80,868 and the total death toll to 5,031. Close to 56,000 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from the Iranian hospitals so far.

MNA/