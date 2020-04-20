Global coronavirus death toll tops 165,000 with over 2.4mn infections

As of Monday, 2,407,414 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 210 countries. More than 165,073 have died, while over 625,199 have recovered.

More than 40,000 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and more than 760,000 cases have been confirmed.

The number of deaths in Italy was the lowest in a week, while the pace of new infections also slowed. Spain registered its lowest daily death toll in almost a month.

Italy has the highest death toll, with 23,660 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 20,453. The number of infected cases in the two countries stands at 178,972 and 198,674, respectively.

France (152,894), Germany (145,742), UK (120,067), Turkey (86,306), and China (82,747), where the virus originated, are the next countries with the highest number of infections. The death toll in France hit 19,718 on Monday, while Germany has reported 4,642 deaths.

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 82,211, of whom 5,118 have died and 57,023 recovered as of Monday.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has just given its latest update on the coronavirus. The KCDC reported 13 new cases - seven from overseas - on Monday, bringing the total to 10,674. It's the third day in a row where cases have been below 20, Yonhap news agency reported.

MNA/