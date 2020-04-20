OIC to hold emergency meeting to review consequences of COVID-19

The emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of OIC will be held in the foreign ministerial level on Apr. 22 via videoconferencing.

The meeting will be chaired by Saudi Arabia as 14th periodical head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit.

Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen Secretary General of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) said that foreign ministers of OIC’ member states will study the outcomes and consequences of the coronavirus global pandemic on the security and financial stability of member states of the organization.

He went on to say that OIC and its affiliated institutions are always in direct contact with member states of the organization in order to reduce adverse effects corona disease.

