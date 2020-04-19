Short film script vying in American festival

This is the 7th international presence of the movie script that has previously won the best short screenplay award of Florence Film Awards in Italy.

A brief synopsis for the script reads, “Now, he is living in his own world”.

Hollywood Screenings Film Festival is an online and live international annual event held in Los Angeles.

Zamanian has so far developed numerous screenplays some of which have attended international and national film events and won a number of awards.

Also a director and photographer, Zamanian, 35, holds a master's degree in theater directing from the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Tehran. He has also completed film classes at the Iranian Youth Cinema Society.

He was about to start filming “Like A Secret” but it has been delayed due to the spread of novel coronavirus in Iran.

