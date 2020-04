The 43-minute Iranian documentary will go on screen in the main section of the festival, which will be held from May 20-24.

This documentary is a grotesque about what happened in the council elections in a region near Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The documentary tries to look at the democracy challenges with a humorous look.

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival is a five-day film festival that screens independent features and shorts in Mammoth Lakes, California.

