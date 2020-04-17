Iran Army holds health service parade on National Day

Units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s Ground Forces, Navy, Air Force and Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base are holding nationwide “Service Parades” with the slogan “Homeland Defenders, Health Helpers".

The parade in capital Tehran is attended by Army Chief Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Army Deputy Coordinator Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, and Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The Armed Forces are displaying their healthcare equipment, including the disinfecting tools and vehicles as well as the mobile hospitals employed to deliver quality relief and medical services to people infected by the novel virus.

Concluding the celebrations, the healthcare personnel and equipment will be dispatched to different parts of the country to join other healthcare helpers against the pandemic.

The Iranian Army has always been standing by its people in different challenges, including the current situation that the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus.

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in April 1979, in which he voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

The historic decision by Imam Khomeini came after hostile propaganda for undermining the Army after its successful missions in quelling riots and separatist moves.

MNA/IRN83753714