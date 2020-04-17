Ayatollah Khamenei congratulates Army on its national day

The message was conveyed by the head of the military office of Leader, Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, in a telephone conversation with Army's Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

During the conversation, Brigadier General Shirazi said, the Leader has sent his warmest regards to all the members of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, including the personnel, commanders and their families.

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in April 1979, in which he voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

The historic decision by Imam Khomeini came after hostile propaganda for undermining the Army after its successful missions in quelling riots and separatist moves.

