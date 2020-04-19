Iran’s Navy cmdr. visits Pasabandar naval base

During his visit, he pointed to the authoritative and influential presence of Iran’s navy forces in line with implementing commands of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Makran Coastal Area and added, “with strong will and faith, all of us are duty bound to implement guidelines directed by the Leader in developing Makran Coastal Area, so that we can take effective steps towards development and prosperity of Makran Coastal Area in the path of progress.”

Turning to the cultural programs in Iran’s Navy, Khanzadi said, “promoting cultural programs, to enhance mental and psychic power and religious beliefs, is one of the important pillars in advancing and realizing objectives.”

Iranian Army’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi also visited medical and healthcare facilities of the naval base in the fight against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

MNA/4904626